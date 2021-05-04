Sunset Overdrive Has Been Trademarked by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sunset Overdrive, one of the most unique games made by Insomniac, is currently available on PC and Xbox One only, but it seems like the franchise may finally be making its debut on PlayStation consoles in the future.

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently registered the Sunset Overdrive trademark, suggesting a possible release of the original game or a sequel on PlayStation consoles. The original release is an Xbox One console exclusive, but Insomniac Games owns the IP, so anything is possible at this point.

Sunset Overdrive is unlike most open-world games now available on the market, so PlayStation-only users are missing out on a very nice game. The PC port of the game, while mostly competent, lacks some of the features seen in the Xbox One release, such as co-op multiplayer.

Sunset Overdrive is one of the very few open-world games that sets itself apart from the competition with its unique and wacky setting, Parkour system and hectic gameplay experience, and all these are faithfully represented in the PC port. While solid, the port does lack some features that are expected out of a PC game in this day and age: this, coupled with the removal of co-op multiplayer, ends up damaging the experience. If you have no other mean of enjoying the game, however, Sunset Overdrive on PC is more than worthy of your time and money.

Sunset Overdrive is now available on PC and Xbox One worldwide.