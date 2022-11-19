Spider-Man Miles Morales PC vs PS5 Comparison Shows Better Ray Traced Shadows and Ambient Occlusion on PC; Drawing Distance Slightly Higher on PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now for PC as well, and the first comparison video compares the new PC port to the PS5 version.

As could be read in our PC impressions article, Sony again did some great work on this PC port and going by this new comparison video of ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’, the PC version also benefits from better ambient occlusion and better ray-traced shadows. Interestingly, however, is that the PS5 version currently offers a slightly higher drawing distance compared to the PC version and the overall vegetation quality is also better on Sony’s console. Whether this is caused by a bug that can be fixed via a post-launch patch, remains to be seen, but it’s interesting to see nonetheless. Also interesting are the game’s loading times, which are vastly better on PlayStation 5 compared to the PC port. Check out the Spider-Man Miles Morales PC vs PS5 comparison video down below:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available globally now for PlayStation 5 and PC. Here’s what our very own Alessio Palumbo had to say about Sony's latest PC port:

With Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC, Sony confirms its commitment to the platform. It's the latest in a series of great ports that deliver the definitive version of a great game, providing enhanced visuals (including Ultrawide support), amazing granularity for tweaking all kinds of settings, and even full support for the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

In that sense, they could push Microsoft to do better, as they've been a bit lacking in the area despite being in the PC market for much longer. On the other hand, Sony's ports remain long staggered from the console releases. PlayStation president Hermen Hulst recently said it would be at least a year before a PS5 game gets to PC (live service titles notwithstanding).