Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC New Video Provides First Look at NVIDIA DLSS 3 Support

Francesco De Meo
Sep 21, 2022, 10:35 AM EDT
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be among the titles to support NVIDIA DLSS 3, and a new video shared online today provides a first look at how the new version of the upscaling technology will deliver great visuals with smooth performance.

The new video, which has been shared by NVIDIA on its GeForce YouTube channel, highlights the massive performance improvements brought by DLSS 3 with ray tracing enabled, in some cases by a hundred frames per second.

As already mentioned, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be just one of the many titles that will support NVIDIA DLSS 3, the new version of the upscaling technology that was revealed during yesterday's keynote. Among the titles that will support it will be Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hogwarts Legacy, and many others.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.

Be Greater
When iconic Marvel villains threaten Marvel’s New York, Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide. To save the city and those he loves, he must rise up and be greater.

Feel like Spider-Man
After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions.

Worlds collide
The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is your playground
The Big Apple comes to life in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.

