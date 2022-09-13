Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered New Mod Introduces Playable Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

A new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mod that was shared online earlier this month introduces four iconic new playable characters to the game.

The TMNT mod allows players to swap Spider-Man with any of the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. Donatello and Michelangelo also come with variants with different accessories.

This mod brings the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as PLAYABLE CHARACTERS within MARVEL'S Spider-Man REMASTERED! Play as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello or Michelangelo as they fight crime, villainy and most important of all - pizza outages, through Marvel's New York!

Beyond the base files are included are several alternatives meant for Donatello and Michelangelo, each of them containing different accessories and display options!

You can check out how well the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fit in the rendition of Manhattan featured in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered in the video below. The mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide. You can learn more about the recently released PC port by checking out Alessio's impressions:

As for the game itself, if you aren't among the over 20 million gamers that already played it, then Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC is the proper way to rectify this mistake. As mentioned in the original PS4 review, this is undoubtedly one of the best superhero games ever made, which now looks better and performs smoothly provided you have the hardware. Whereas PS5 users have to decide between the Fidelity (4K+RT with dynamic resolution, 30FPS), Performance (1440p, 60 FPS), and RT Performance modes (1080/1440p+RT, 60 FPS), you can now get all the bells and whistles at once on your beefy PC.