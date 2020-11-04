iPhone 12 Pro Beats the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Latest Speed Test Despite Sporting Half the RAM of Samsung’s Flagship

In the last speed test, it was the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that got the better of Apple’s current flagship at the time, the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Though the A13 Bionic running in the iPhone 11 Pro Max was able to handle anything thrown in its way, the limiting factor was 4GB RAM, which wasn’t sufficient to let apps run in the background, but that’s not the case with the iPhone 12 Pro.

Over here, things are a little different, not just because it features the brand new, powerful, and efficient A14 Bionic, but also because it’s RAM count is 50 percent higher than what’s found in both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. This made a ton of difference in the latest speed test, as you’ll soon see.

The iPhone 12 Pro Completes Both Laps Before the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra With a Lead of 17 Seconds at the End

The new iPhone 12 Pro came in the hands of PhoneBuff, and David does what he does best; take it for a spin against the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The improved performance of the A14 Bionic coupled with 6GB RAM certainly gives the iPhone 12 Pro an edge in not just firing up the apps quickly, but tackling workloads in just a matter of seconds. However, we should also give credit to the Snapdragon 865 Plus found in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is able to keep up with Apple’s 5nm chipset.

The increase in RAM for the iPhone 12 Pro allows it to keep all the apps running during the second lap, and though the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra didn’t need to restart any apps thanks to featuring a hefty 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, it wasn’t given any room to breath by Apple’s flagship. With the test completed, the lap scores are given below.

iPhone 12 Pro - 2 minutes, 24.11 seconds

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - 2 minutes, 41.48 seconds

That 17-second difference is plentiful, showing how a newer model can deliver that much of a generational leap in performance. Hopefully, in the coming years, Apple will slowly increase the RAM count in not just its premium devices, but its affordable ones too, so they too can get the added edge that you just saw in this video. If you wish to see the entire speed test, you can check out the clip below and also let us know down in the comments on what you thought.

News Source: PhoneBuff