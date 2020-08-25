Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Eternity Collection Costs an Eye Watering $6,260

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on its own is an impressive device that is both pretty and costs an eye-watering $1,400 as well, for those who want to get their hands on it. However, for many of us, it is all about exclusivity and you cannot get exclusive if everyone is using the Note 20 Ultra in the market. But don't worry, if you love your exclusivity, then the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Eternity Collection is just what you should be looking at.

Made by Caviar, a pioneer in custom made smartphones, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's Eternity Collection starts at a measly $5,750 but the most expensive variant is $6,260. I know, it does sound insane but wait till you see how good they look.

Caviar Brings Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Eternity Collection That is Inspired by Different Landmarks Such as Hagia Sophia, Parthenon, Forbidden City, and St. Basil's Cathedral

Now honestly, a smartphone that costs so much makes no sense, right. But hear us out. The Eternity Collection is no joke. The materials used include red marble on the back panel, there is also decorative framework on the back, that uses rose gold covering, and each phone is only 99 pieces limited. Which means there are a total of 396 of these devices, 99 each series.

Below, you can check out the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in St. Basil's Cathedral finish, the most expensive option out of the series.









I know that the aesthetics might not be of everyone's taste, but as someone who loves fine work and arts in general, this is absolutely gorgeous and out of the world. Obviously, spending $6,260 is not somethign that I think of every day, especially when it comes to a smartphone that will lose its value in less than a year, but for me, it is all about the experience you are going to get after buying this device.

All the Note 20 Ultra devices in the Eternity Collection come with 256GB of storage, but the funniest part here is that Caviar did not even bother mentioning the rest of the specs, because they are well aware that anyone who wants to buy this is not really concernned with the hardware. For those who want to buy the device, simply head over to the website and place the order, they do offer free shipping if that's what you prefer.