New 14.1-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro Models With Slimmer Bezels, New Keyboard Design Shown in Fresh Concept Gallery

As we approach the second quarter of 2021, Apple is expected to churn out some new MacBook Pro models during this period, both of which will reportedly fetch display sizes of 14.1 inches and 16 inches. Both are said to get a new look, and what better way to show off the design to our readers than to provide a new concept image gallery. Many design elements remain the same, but if you take a closer look, there are a few changes here and there.

New 16-inch MacBook Pro to Feature Apple’s New M1X Chip, as Stated in the Latest Concept

The new 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro concepts are brought to you by Zeroeth Element. At first glance, the bezels appear to be thinner and uniform from all four sides. Since Apple takes design seriously, we should expect the upcoming product to have consistent bezels, regardless of which model you pick. Another thing we noticed about this concept was the thickness of both machines.

Both MacBook Pro models tout the same thickness, and that could be because the actual units themselves will feature the Apple Silicon. This means Apple won’t have to incorporate such an elaborate cooling solution thanks to the efficiency of the M1 successor. According to the concept, the 16-inch MacBook Pro will be treated to an M1X chip, up to 32GB of unified RAM, Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and USB 4.0.









One tipster previously mentioned that the next Apple Silicon would be a 12-core part. This can mean that eight of those cores will focus solely on performance, while the remaining four will be low-power, efficient ones. The keyboards present on both 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models appear to have a little more travel with the way they look.

We don’t believe Apple will revert to its failure-prone butterfly keyboard again. If you take a look at this concept, it looks like users might be able to experience additional key travel. Our take is that both concepts look like pieces of art. Since the MacBook design hasn’t changed significantly over the years, we believe we could see something like this very soon.

News Source: Zeroeth Element