Apple to Launch New Macs Next Month and More in May or June

Apple is expected to host an event on March 8 to announce the highly anticipated iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5. Moreover, the company is also expected to announce new Macs. According to the latest, the company will announce at least one new Mac with more Macs coming in May or June time frame. Read more details below and see what you can expect from Apple in the coming months.

Apple Could Potentially Launch New Macs in March and The Rest in May or June at Its WWDC Event

The news is shared by Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, suggesting that Apple is gearing up for "another round of Mac releases around May or June." What this means is that the company will announce at least one Mac in a March event while the rest of the Macs will be announced later on in May or June. The company is planning to release several new Macs this year which include the new MacBook Air, iMac Pro, Mac mini, as well as the upgraded MacBook Pro. Gurman mentions that Apple is likely to release a high-end Mac mini along with a low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro.

No Higher Core M1 Pro, M1 Max for Upcoming iMac Pro; Apple Reportedly Sticking With Same Redesigned MacBook Pro Silicon

Given that two of the oldest Apple Silicon Macs in the lineup today are the entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac mini, I'd guess that those models will be next to be upgraded.

The company might also be planning to release the MacBook Air and the 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip. As for the Mac mini, Apple could add its latest M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to the mix for enhanced performance. If we look at the time frame mentioned by Gurman, Apple could launch the second round of Macs at its WWDC event in the coming months. This is not the first time that we are hearing this as Ross Young has previously quoted a summer launch for new Macs.

Gurman also reiterates that Apple's high-end Mac Pro could feature upgraded versions of the M1 Max chip with 20 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores for enhanced computing and graphics performance. The second chip could feature up to 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. Take note that the final word rests with Apple so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt.

