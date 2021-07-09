2022 MacBook Air to Feature New Design and mini-LED Upgrade

In 2022, Apple may introduce a redesigned MacBook Air that will not just reportedly tout a new look but a new display technology, according to an analyst. The internal specifications are also expected to receive an upgrade, so let us check out those details.

2022 MacBook Air May Also Feature Apple’s Next-Generation M2, Made on the Same Architecture as the A15 Bionic

In an investors’ note from Ming-Chi Kuo, iMore reports that the MacBook Air redesign will arrive with a mini-LED upgrade. He mentions that the 11-inch iPad Pro for next year will also receive the same display upgrade, though its design is expected to remain the same. Kuo’s current predictions about the portable Mac have not changed an inch, as he previously commented that the first MacBook Air with a mini-LED screen would launch in 2022.

An iPhone 8 Plus Alone Was Used to Create This Feature-Length Film

Just like the upcoming MacBook Pro models, the 2022 MacBook Air could also offer MagSafe, along with a couple of USB 4 ports for maximum throughput. The internal specifications should also see an upgrade, with the new machine reportedly getting treated to Apple’s next-generation M2 chipset. The M2 would serve as a proper successor to the M1, with the M1X reserved for the MacBook Pro family.

No detailed specifications of the M2 are available, only that it will be made on the same architecture as the upcoming A15 Bionic, and it should sport more GPU cores than the M1. The M2’s processing cores could also operate at a higher frequency due to the newer architecture, suggesting that the new MacBook Air could offer a significant performance boost over its predecessor. Unfortunately, nothing is confirmed at this stage.

With that being said, it is recommend our readers treat this information with a pinch of salt, and during the later months of 2021, we should hear more about the 2022 MacBook Air.

Image credits - Renders by Ian

News Source: iMore