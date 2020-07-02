Microsoft has released a fresh new Windows 10 theme bringing some absolutely gorgeous close up shots of "wild eyes," probably hoping looking into these eyes will help us forget all about 2020? Worth a try... This premium 4K Windows 10 theme accurately named as "Wild Eyes Premium" offers 14 wallpapers.

Time for a closeup! Look deeply into the stunning eyes of these 14 animals and birds in this premium 4k image set, free for Windows Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Wild Eyes 4K Windows 10 theme is available on Microsoft Store; you need to be signed in to be able to download these 4K wallpapers for free. Here are some shots to give you a sneak peek of what to expect from this set of Windows 10 wallpapers.

