Another Windows 10 4K Wallpapers Premium Theme Is Out (Treehouses)

Microsoft has released a fresh set of 4K Windows 10 wallpapers, this time focusing on treehouses. This batch brings 20 images all full of leaves and rustic charm.

Imagine the sweeping view, the warm breeze, and the rustling leaves from the vantage of these 20 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Treehouses Premium 4K Windows 10 theme is available on Microsoft Store; you need to be signed in to be able to download these 4K wallpapers for free. Here are some shots to give you a sneak peek of what to expect from this latest batch of 4K Windows 10 wallpapers.

