4th of July Sale: Save up to $500 on Acer, Dell, Razer, Lenovo, ASUS, and Surface Devices
Microsoft is currently running a 4th of July sale offering some amazing discounts on a number of PCs and accessories. The offer ends on July 5 or until stocks last. You can check all the currently live deals over at the official Store. Here are some of the highlighted products:
- Save up to $253.82: Surface Pro X starting from $861.84
- Save $400: 14-inch 4K Lenovo IdeaPad for $1,199 instead of $1,599
- Save $500: 15.6-inch 4K Dell XPS 15 7590 Laptop starting from $1,499 instead of $1,999
- Save $250: Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 for $999 instead of $1,249
- Save $200: Asus Zenbook S UX392FN-XS77 for $1,299 instead of $1,499
- Save $500: 17-inch Razer Blade Pro Gaming Laptop 2019 with GeForce RTX 2060 for $1,999 instead of $2,499
- Save $200: 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad for $799 instead of $999
- Save $250: Acer Spin 5 SP513-53N 2-in-1 for $949 instead of $1,199
Microsoft is also offering free 2-3 day shipping along with 20% off on select accessories. For more details, head over to the official deals page.
- Relevant: 43.4" Lenovo Legion Y44w-10 Gaming Monitor for $899 instead of $1,199
