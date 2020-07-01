4th of July Sale: Save up to $500 on Acer, Dell, Razer, Lenovo, ASUS, and Surface Devices

Microsoft is currently running a 4th of July sale offering some amazing discounts on a number of PCs and accessories. The offer ends on July 5 or until stocks last. You can check all the currently live deals over at the official Store. Here are some of the highlighted products:

Microsoft is also offering free 2-3 day shipping along with 20% off on select accessories. For more details, head over to the official deals page.

- Relevant: 43.4" Lenovo Legion Y44w-10 Gaming Monitor for $899 instead of $1,199

