Released only a couple of months ago, there are already some offers on the latest OnePlus 8. The company introduced its latest flagship smartphone featuring a 6.55" FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Stunning design, timely software updates, and an Apple-like smooth software experience on an Android device, OnePlus has managed to keep its fanbase happy for a few years now.

Bringing the official price of $699 down, today's featured deal offers the latest OnePlus 8 for just $619.99. Discounts are also up for the Pro variant.

Get OnePlus 8 (128GB) for $619.99 with code GBOP88JULY

Discount is applicable on both the Onyx Black and Glacial Green (absolutely gorgeous) colors. Glacial Green comes with a refined Matte AG finish, which is a "smooth matte surface" that "minimizes fingerprints and reduces glare, so it looks as good as it feels," OnePlus boasts.

While it may not be a blockbuster discount, but it is a significant discount considering it's the latest addition to the flagship lineup. Considering prices in the UK and EU, the discount gets even bigger since the official UK site is selling the 128GB variant for £599 for black version. Glacial Green is only available in the 256GB variant on the official site.

Here is how to avail the discount:

Head over to the product page. Select your color. Click on Add to Cart. Go to the cart. Click on the Check Out button. On the lower-left corner, add coupon GBOP88JULY and click on the Apply button. Click on Place Order to head to the payment process.











Some of the top specs of OP8:

6.55" 90Hz refresh Fluid Display (A+ rating from DisplayMate and an SGS Eye Care Display Certification)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 X55 Dual Mode 5G, UFS 3.0 2-LANE+LPDDR4X

Wi-Fi 6 with peak speeds up to 270% faster than before

Warp Charge 30T, high-capacity 4300mAh battery

Powerful dual stereo speakers deliver more immersive and detailed sound.

48 MP Triple Rear Camera

OxygenOS

Service Provider: Unlocked

Package includes: OnePlus 8, English Manual, Power Adapter, Screen Protector, SIM Needle, LOGO sticker, Warranty card, Welcome letter

Head over to this link to get the very latest OnePlus 8 for $619.99, or check out the following offers: