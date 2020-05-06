Microsoft has released a fresh set of 4K Windows 10 wallpapers, something that Microsoft has been doing a lot lately. With today's theme, the company is focusing on the beauty of oceans.

On World Oceans Day, people around the globe honor and celebrate the ocean. You can too with these 10 premium 4K images of beaches, sea life, sunsets, and storms. Free for Windows 10 Themes, these images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can head over to Microsoft Store to download this set of 10 4K wallpapers.

The company also released a set of 16 Windows 10 premium wallpapers focusing on the "beauty of China," which includes some stunning shots.

From pavilions to bridges to canyons to islands, discover breathtaking views of China in these 16 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Head over to this link to download these wallpapers for your Windows 10 devices from the Microsoft Store app.

