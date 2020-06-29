The biggest summer sale is now live with blockbuster deals on some products. One feature deal currently live through B&H is a mega discount offer on Canon EOS 77D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm USM Lens and Accessory Kit. Originally priced for $1,399 you can now get it for just $799.

"Comprising a versatile feature-set for both still photography and video recording, the EOS 77D DSLR from Canon blends advanced imaging capabilities with an intuitive design," the product page reads. "Revolving around a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 7 image processor, images can be recorded using a broad native sensitivity range of ISO 100-25600, to suit shooting in a variety of lighting conditions, and a continuous shooting rate of 6 fps benefits working with moving subjects."

The sensor's design also facilitates Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which uses phase-detection autofocus for quick, accurate, and smooth performance to suit both video shooting and stills use in live view. Alternatively, a 45-point all cross-type phase-detect AF system is also featured for shooting stills using the optical pentamirror viewfinder.

You can avail the discount on both the bundle offers, whether you want to go with 18-135mm lens or both the 18-125mm and 55-250mm lenses to be able cover a broad array of shooting situations.

During the ongoing 4th of July sale, you can also get a free accessory kit that includes a memory card, camera bag, and Skylum Luminar 4. For more details and technical specs, head over to the product page.