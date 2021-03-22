MechWarrior 5 Launches May 21st on Xbox and Steam, Coupled with DLC
MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries, the latest game installment in the popular BattleTech universe, will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and Steam on May 21st. The first DLC titled Heroes of the Innersphere was also confirmed to launch at the same time.
The news came directly from a press release issued by Piranha Games owner ENAD GLOBAL 7, which bought the company shortly before doing the same (albeit on a much larger scale) with Daybreak. Robin Flodin, CEO of EG7, stated:
We are very excited to also be able to give Xbox and Steam players a good dose of MechWarrior fun. It is also great to be able to present yet another example of the EG7 companies working together to bring a world-class title to market.
MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries originally debuted in late 2019 as an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. The game also supports four-player cooperative action and even modding (which is going to be compatible with Steam Workshop, by the way). You can check out our review over here.
The year is 3015. Humanity has colonized thousands of systems across a vast region of space splintered by centuries of conflict. The battlefields of the future are dominated by MechWarriors, elite pilots of hulking machines of war known as BattleMechs. It is a lucrative time to be a mercenary.
A World of Destruction – Level entire cities and decimate armies of enemy forces while piloting hundreds of unique BattleMech variants.
Seek The Truth – Follow a path of interstellar intrigue in a quest for glory and revenge as the leader of a mercenary company reborn in the flames of near destruction.
The Merc Life – Manage the intricacies of running an expanding mercenary company, from the maintenance and acquisition of BattleMechs to the hiring of fellow MechWarriors.
Fight Together – Fight alongside your friends with four-player PvE co-op support.
