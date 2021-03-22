MechWarrior 5 Launches May 21st on Xbox and Steam, Coupled with DLC

MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries, the latest game installment in the popular BattleTech universe, will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and Steam on May 21st. The first DLC titled Heroes of the Innersphere was also confirmed to launch at the same time.

The news came directly from a press release issued by Piranha Games owner ENAD GLOBAL 7, which bought the company shortly before doing the same (albeit on a much larger scale) with Daybreak. Robin Flodin, CEO of EG7, stated:

We are very excited to also be able to give Xbox and Steam players a good dose of MechWarrior fun. It is also great to be able to present yet another example of the EG7 companies working together to bring a world-class title to market.

MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries originally debuted in late 2019 as an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. The game also supports four-player cooperative action and even modding (which is going to be compatible with Steam Workshop, by the way). You can check out our review over here.