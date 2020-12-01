Daybreak Game Company to Be Acquired by EG7 for $300 Million

The Daybreak Game Company will be acquired by EG7 Global, following a deal announced earlier today that's worth $300 million (cash and debt-free). EG7 had just acquired Piranha Games, developer of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and MechWarrior Online, for $24 million.

Jason Epstein, Executive Chairman of Daybreak, said:

On behalf of the Daybreak team and all of our players, we are elated to be joining the EG7 family. The combined companies are strategically positioned to expand Daybreak’s unique and iconic portfolio of live games and will help amplify our passion for making great games for our awesome communities. I look forward to working closely with the team at EG7 to continue to deliver incredible experiences for our players around the world.

Ji Ham, CEO of Daybreak, added:

Daybreak Games has an incredible legacy, an impressive portfolio of game franchises and the most incredible community of players combined with EG7, we are better positioned to expand on those amazing IPs, grow its development teams and player communities and fund exciting future games.

Robin Flodin, CEO and Co-founder of EG7, stated:

We are thrilled to be welcoming Daybreak into the EG7 family today. Daybreak is a company that I have the utmost admiration for, not only for their games but the teams behind those games and services. Together we have bold and exciting plans for the future and I look forward to making those dreams a reality for gamers all over the world.

As you might recall, the company was previously known as Sony Online Entertainment, until in early 2015 Sony sold it to Columbus Nova, which renamed it to Daybreak Game Company.

Daybreak subsidiaries still operate a plethora of online games, including DC Universe Online, PlanetSide 2, EverQuest and EverQuest II, and H1Z1 Battle Royale. Additionally, a few months ago the company acquired Cold Iron Studios, which has been working on an MMO shooter game based on the Alien IP.