New MechWarrior Game In Development, Should Be Out by 2025

Piranha Games CEO Russ Bullock appeared in Podcast episode 230 of the YouTube channel NoGutsNoGalaxy, where he quietly announced that a new standalone MechWarrior game is in development and will be announced later this year.

Everyone knows we have DLC 4 coming out for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, and there is another MechWarrior game in development at Piranha; I'll just say that. It's not MechWarrior Online 2, it's more in line with MechWarrior 5, but it'll be a standalone product. It'll be announced later, somewhere in 2023, maybe even as late as the Fall, like September or something.

It'll be a while. You'll have to wait around to see what that is, but more in line with a MechWarrior 5 type of experience. It'll be a game that comes out onto all the platforms, PC and consoles, and follows more of the single player and co-op type of pathway, kind of building off of that whole technology base which makes sense.

Russ Bullock also said that this new MechWarrior and possibly some DLC for it could come out before 2025 when their licensing rights to the IP (owned by Microsoft) currently end. On the other hand, a MechWarrior Online 2 project would be more complicated to pull off in terms of getting the green light from parent company Enad Global 7 and also because it would require a license extension beyond 2025.

Meanwhile, Piranha Games is working on a MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries DLC called Rise of Rasalhauge, which is due for release on January 26th.

In a conflict that pre-dates the formation of the Star League, Join Colonel Månsdottir and the people of Rasalhague in a fight for freedom and independence from the Great Houses in a new 12-mission quest line. Rise of Rasalhague adds the Crusader 'Mech chassis with 11 variants, the new Rival Mercenaries feature allowing you to interact with numerous other mercenary companies and the infamous Bounty Hunter.

RISE OF RASALHAGUE CAMPAIGN

● Witness first-hand the rise of the Free Rasalhague Republic with a new 12-mission quest line

NEW CRUSADER CHASSIS

● Rise of Rasalhague adds the Crusader 'Mech chassis with 11 variants, including the Hero 'Crael' variant with melee weapon capabilities

THE INNER SPHERE IS MORE ALIVE THAN EVER

● Rival mercenary companies are now operating in the Inner Sphere

● Working in areas garrisoned by Rival mercenary companies can lead to friendly or hostile interventions during missions

● The infamous Bounty Hunter will pay for intel on Rival mercenaries, which can lead to valuable rewards

● Experience exciting and dynamic missions in the new Infiltration game mode

FREE GAME UPDATE

● Various significant improvements to AI performance and behavior

● Redesigned 'Mech Hanger allowing you to expand your active 'Mech roster

● Many Quality of Life improvements making gameplay experience even more enjoyable