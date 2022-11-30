MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Rise of Rasalhauge DLC to Release in January 2023

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Rise of Rasalhauge, the fourth DLC expansion for the game developed by Piranha Games, will release in around two months on PC and consoles worldwide.

The expansion will see players join Colonel Månsdottir and the people of Rasalhague in a fight against the Great Houses which will be developed by 12 new quests. The expansion also adds the Crusader Mech chassis with 11 variants, new Rival Mercenaries feature, and more.

RISE OF RASALHAGUE CAMPAIGN

Witness first-hand the rise of the Free Rasalhague Republic with a new 12 mission quest line

NEW CRUSADER CHASSIS

Rise of Rasalhague adds the Crusader 'Mech chassis with 11 variants, including the Hero 'Crael' variant with melee weapon capabilities

THE INNER SPHERE IS MORE ALIVE THAN EVER

Rival mercenary companies are now operating in the Inner Sphere

Working in areas garrisoned by Rival mercenary companies can lead to friendly or hostile interventions during missions

The infamous Bounty Hunter will pay for intel on Rival mercenaries, which can lead to valuable rewards

Experience exciting and dynamic missions in the new Infiltration game mode

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Rise of Rasalhauge will launch on January 26th, 2023, on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.