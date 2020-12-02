M1 Macs Windows Virtualization Performance Handily Beats Surface Pro X in Fresh Benchmark Runs

We’ve all seen a boatload of M1 Macs performance runs, showing that Apple’s newest 5nm chip is impressive in nearly all situations. Another situation when these models handily beat Microsoft’s Surface Pro X, another machine running an ARM chip, is when it comes to Windows virtualization. Using an unofficial method, one YouTuber shows that running virtualization mode is possible on these Macs, and they’re also faster than a device that’s tailor-made to run Windows 10.

The New M1 Mac mini Obtained More Than Twice the Score of the Surface Pro X in New Benchmark Test

The unofficial Windows virtualization process was completed by Martin Nobel, who demonstrated it on the M1 Mac mini given in the video below. He reveals how he was able to get Windows 10 running on the new machine while also demonstrating that despite using an unofficial workaround, the M1 chip is faster than the silicon running in the Surface Pro X, which, to remind you, is the SQ1.

New Surface Pro X Now Touts an Upgraded SQ2 Chip, a New Platinum Color, and a Mammoth 15-Hour Battery Life

What’s even more impressive about the clip is that the M1 Mac mini obtains a higher score than the Surface Pro X when running Geekbench 5. In fact, in the single-core tests, the M1 Mac effortlessly zips past the Surface Pro X, accumulating more than twice the score in that particular benchmark run. The results are given below.

M1 Mac mini

Single-core - 1515

Multi-core - 4998

Surface Pro X

Single-core - 793

Multi-core - 3113

Looking at these performance numbers, many future M1 Macs customers will likely want to run Windows 10 on their machines. Unfortunately, there’s no official Boot Camp support to run the operating system. Earlier, Apple’s VP of software engineering Craig Federighi said that it’s more than possible to run Windows on these M1 Macs, but it will be up to Microsoft to turn that possibility into a reality.

You can check out the video below to know how Martin Nobel made the unofficial workaround possible on the M1 Mac mini. We’ll also keep our fingers crossed on Microsoft bringing official support to run Windows on these machines shortly.

News Source: Martin Nobel