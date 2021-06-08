M1 Macs Obtain up to 116 Percent Higher Average Performance Than Intel Versions in Creative Cloud Apps

On average, an independent benchmarking project run by Pfeiffer Consulting has found that Apple’s M1 Macs can deliver up to a 116 percent average performance increase than a similarly configured Intel-based MacBook Pro. Now, if that is not impressive then we do not know what is.

Benchmark Covers Seven Adobe's Creative Cloud Applications, and M1 Macs Beat Intel-Based MacBook Pro Convincingly - Overall Tests Show an 83 Percent Performance Boost

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro featuring 16GB of unified RAM, coupled with 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD, was pitted against an Intel-based MacBook Pro sporting a Core i5 CPU, with the same RAM and storage count. In short, Apple’s M1 chip shows the company’s superiority in chip design as it not just delivers better performance but far better battery life. As far as the benchmark goes, it was designed to analyze in detail how the first generation of Apple Silicon hardware performs in the context of creative workflows.

Seven of Adobe's Creative Cloud applications were included in the benchmarking test, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and XD. Out of the 774 individual benchmarks compared, the M1 MacBook Pro averaged 83 percent better than the Intel-based machine, with the Lightroom Classic test averaging a 116 percent performance increase, which is the highest average out of all of them.

Additional tests show that the M1 Macs are impressive when the results were focused around Adobe Sensei, which is the company’s artificial intelligence and machine learning toolset. According to AppleInsider, Some benchmarks, such as Scene Edit Detection in Adobe Premiere Pro, which heavily relies on Adobe Sensei-driven features, were 430 percent better on the M1 MacBook Pro.

In content-aware-fill tasks present in Photoshop, the M1 MacBook Pro performed 200 percent faster than the Intel MacBook Pro. These results only get us more excited for the rumored M1X SoC, which is said to power the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. If you wish to learn more about what the next Apple Silicon could offer, remember to check out the following links.

News Source: AppleInsider