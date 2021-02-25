Microsoft’s SQ2 Chip Running in the New Surface Pro X Is Not an Upgrade Over the SQ1; Both Perform the Same in Benchmarks

When the new Surface Pro X got announced, Microsoft mentioned that it featured the new SQ2 chip that was based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. However, a series of tests have shown that the SQ2 SoC is not an upgrade over the first-generation SQ1. In fact, when you see the results, you might argue that all Microsoft did was change the name of the chip running in the updated Surface Pro X.

SQ1 and SQ2 Are Identical to One Another When It Comes to Performance

According to a few benchmarks carried out by Dr. Windows, the SQ2 and the SQ1 perform nearly the same. If you wish the see the results from three different tests, the figures are provided below.

Browser benchmark Jetstream 2

Surface Pro X 2019 with SQ1: 89,614

Surface Pro X 2020 with SQ2: 90,664

Antutu benchmark

Surface Pro X 2019 with SQ1: 286,740

Surface Pro X 2020 with SQ2: 286,271

Geekbench 4

Surface Pro X 2019 with SQ1: 3,530 (single core), 11,927 (multi core)

Surface Pro X 2020 with SQ2: 3,627 (single core), 12,042 (multi core)

It looks like Microsoft partnering with Qualcomm did little in pushing the performance boundaries of custom ARM-based silicon. This is evident from the fact that even Apple’s M1 chip made short work of the SQ2 running in the Surface Pro X and that too when running in Windows virtualization model, where performance suffers immensely on a Mac.

It looks as if all Microsoft did was execute a marketing stunt for customers to pick up the new Surface Pro X while delivering little to no performance benefit over the first-generation ARM-based Windows 10 tablet. Microsoft is reportedly designing its own ARM chips to take on the Apple Silicon, while Qualcomm is also said to be working on an M1 competitor with RAM support up to 32GB.

However, if the results you have seen so far the fruits of Microsoft’s efforts, then it will hardly be a surprise to see Surface sales take a nosedive. What do you think of the SQ2’s performance from these benchmarks? Tell us down in the comments.

