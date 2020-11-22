M1 Mac Models Will Recognize Displays When Connected via eGPUs, but Hardware Acceleration Is Disabled

When three M1 Mac models were unveiled by Apple during its November event, there was a moment of relief as the M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, and M1 Mac mini featured Thunderbolt 3 ports. Unfortunately, it was reported that none of these models have eGPU support, meaning that if you want that additional graphics horsepower, you’ll have to look elsewhere. However, that doesn’t mean you should throw out your existing external GPU enclosure, as a new finding reveals there might still be use for it yet.

New Image Shows Connecting an eGPU to an M1 Mac Model Detects the GPU - the Only Thing Missing Are Supporting Drivers

An image showing the Pro Display XDR connected via a Blackmagic eGPU was possible with one M1 Mac model. In fact, it was also shown that the GPU is detected, which in this case was the AMD Radeon RX 580. This shows that eGPUs have absolutely no issues being detected by Apple’s latest Mac models. It’s the lack of driver support preventing users from taking full advantage of this hardware.

Apple believes the internal GPU of its latest 5nm M1 chip should be more than sufficient to tackle various tasks. After all, the 8-core GPU is powerful enough to beat the GTX 1050 Ti and RX 560 in a wide range of graphics intensive tests. Additionally, the M1 chip has enough firepower to beat the 2019 iMac Pro with Vega 56 graphics in Final Cut Pro X video export tests, showing that Apple has faith in its integrated solution, so much so that during its presentation, it mentioned that the M1 sporting the fasting iGPU around.

Unfortunately, on the subject of playing games, no M1 Mac model can deliver respectable frames at high resolutions or visual settings cranked up because, at the end of the day, an iGPU will have performance limitations. To overcome this, Apple is reportedly working on a desktop-class A14T chipset for the iMac, along with a custom GPU solution.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing those in action in 2020, so we’ll have to see how far the company has come next year. Do you think Apple shouldn’t have pulled eGPU support from any M1 Mac model? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: Mac4ever