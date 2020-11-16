Apple’s M1 Chip Beats GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, Radeon RX 560 in Fresh GPU Tests, Opening up New Gaming Possibilities on Macs

Apple’s 5nm M1 chip has impressed us so far, and it looks like it isn’t stopping here. Normally, integrated graphics are unable to deliver that performance kick, but that’s not the case with the M1. According to a series of benchmarks, Apple’s newest chip comfortably beats NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti as well as the AMD Radeon RX 560 in a slew of tests.

New M1 Chip Soundly Outperforms or Ties With Desktop Graphics Processors

Given that both the GTX 1050 Ti and the RX 560 had a thermal design power or TDP of 75W, the M1 featuring an integrated 8-core GPU can outperform both in a series of GFXBench 5.0 tests is astounding. The fresh comparison was spotted by Tom’s Hardware, with a strange thing to point out here is that there are no comparisons of the GPUs like the GTX 1650 or GTX 1650 Ti, which are newer models released by NVIDIA.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Reportedly Have ‘Terrible’ Launch Stock, Almost As Bad As RTX 3080

These would have provided additional stats on how the M1 GPU performs with graphics processors that aren’t as old as the GTX 1050 Ti, but we’ll have to stick with these for now. GFXBench 5.0 was running using Apple’s Metal API and showed the M1 either outperforming the GTX 1050 Ti and RX 560 in several tests. In others, it severely lags behind, but this is integrated graphics we’re talking about, not a dedicated solution.

On the talk of a dedicated graphics chip, Apple is said to be developing one, and it could be unveiled alongside its 5nm A14T silicon, a desktop-class SoC designed for the upcoming iMac. Looking at these results opens up possibilities of experiencing decent gaming sessions on machines like the M1 MacBook Air, the M1 MacBook Pro and the M1 Mac mini. With this level of performance just from the 8-core GPU, it looks like Apple might get serious about bringing visually-rich gaming titles to its Apple Arcade service, one that might rival ‘Breath of the Wild.’

While that might be an unveiling for a later time, what do you think of these scores? Are you impressed? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Tom’s Hardware