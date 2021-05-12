Early M1 iPad Pro Benchmarks Show It Is 50 Percent Faster Than 2020 Model; Beats 16-inch MacBook Pro Too
The M1 iPad Pro was announced last month and so far, it is the fastest tablet anywhere in the world right now. An early benchmark gives us a closer look at how the new iPad Pro performs and this much power in a package so thin and light is just astounding.
M1 iPad Pro Thrashes the Competition in Multi-Core Test Runs
The first Geekbench results of the M1 iPad Pro are astonishing, with the tablet securing 7326 points in the multi-core run. Although the M1 chip running in the slate is only slightly slower than the one running in the MacBook Air, it is still powerful enough to beat Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring an Intel Core i9 processor, as well as last year’s 2020 iPad Pro.
In our previous comparison report, the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro obtains 4654 in multi-core tests, showing that the latest slate is around 50 percent faster than the previous generation, making it a massive leap in scores. In case you missed something, the M1 iPad Pro tested in Geekbench features 16GB RAM, but we do not believe it will affect the scores since the custom M1 silicon is the same across all Apple products. However, we can agree that if there is an active cooling solution, it may result in better performance, such as the case is with the new MacBook Pro.
In short, we are impressed with what the M1 iPad Pro is capable of delivering, but if you desire even more performance, then you will have to wait a little longer. Apple is said to bring its latest and greatest M1X, or M2 chipset later in the year, so if you want to learn more about it, check out our in-depth roundup, where we have discussed a multitude of topics, including specifications.
