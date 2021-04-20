New 2021 iPad Pro Models Can Be Configured With a Whopping 2TB Storage – Here Is How Much Both Models Will Cost

With the 2021 iPad Pro models officially announced, you might have ignored the fact that Apple now offers up to 2TB of internal storage for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. Chances are, only a minuscule number of customers will actually purchase these models, but for the ones that actually have the need, it is available, but only if you are willing to fold to the premium pricing.

With the 2TB and Cellular Connectivity Options, Both 2021 iPad Pro Models’ Pricing Exceed the $2,000 Mark

If you visit Apple’s website right now, you will be able to configure both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models right now. The only problem is that you will have to pay a hefty price if you require 2TB of storage. If you wish to check the details, they are given below.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro 2TB option - $1,899

2021 11-inch iPad Pro 2TB option with cellular connectivity - $2,099

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2TB option - $2,199

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2TB option with cellular connectivity - $2,399

That is quite a chunk of change for something as portable as a tablet, but you should know that it is the most powerful slate any company has released so far. You can always go for the base model, which offers 128GB of storage, as that will be plentiful for a boatload of users, and you will save up a lot of money in the process. However, if you do decide to pick up an iPad Pro, we highly recommend purchasing the cellular versions because, for the first time, Apple offers 5G support on both versions.

This means that users can experience blazing-fast connectivity speeds on the 2021 iPad Pro models, with the 5G modem being backwards compatible with 4G and LTE networks. Unfortunately, the real benefit will only be visible if you live in a region where 5G has already rolled out, otherwise you might have to wait a while to take advantage of this upgrade.

With that being said, do you think the 2TB iPad Pro models for 2021 are downright expensive, or for people that need them, they are worth the money? Tell us down in the comments.