Without AppleCare+, It Will Cost You $699 to Repair the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro

The latest 2021 iPad Pro series is an example of the pinnacle of advanced engineering, but that will also be the reason you have to pay a hefty sum to repair it, assuming you do not have AppleCare+ purchased. In short, the total will set you back by $699.

The M1 iPad Pro’s repair fee was added to Apple’s website, revealing that it will cost $699 to repair the tablet if you do not have AppleCare+. At this price, you only need to add $100 more and get yourself the 11-inch version. It is possible the company is charging a small fortune from customers because of the mini-LED screen that is exclusive to the 12.9-inch variant.

Fortunately, in the event that you damage your 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro but have purchased an AppleCare+ plan, the service fee will only be $49, with two accidental damage repairs allowed every 12 months. For those wondering, it would be prudent to opt for the AppleCare+ plan, which costs $149 for two years, or an ongoing subscription for $7.99. It sure as heck beats paying $699 for an ‘out of service fee’, so let us hope you will not have to pay such a ludicrous amount.

As for the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, the ‘out of warranty’ fee is $499. Even though it is cheaper than getting the larger tablet repaired, the amount still towers over the majority of Apple’s tablet repair fee, so it would be an excellent idea to purchase AppleCare+.

