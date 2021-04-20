The New 12.9-inch iPad Pro Features an All-New Liquid XDR mini-LED, With 5G Support and 5nm M1 Chip
If the 2020 iPad Pro series did not excite you, the new 12.9-inch version could change your mind as it arrives with numerous hardware upgrades, including the company’s custom M1 chip.
Apple Also Introduces All-New 11-inch iPad Pro With the Same M1 Chip
Just to be clear, only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a mini-LED, not the 11-inch version, although both sport the same upgrades such as a 5G modem. Speaking of the mini-LED, the new larger tablet houses 10,000 individual LEDs and can output 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness, with 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It also touts a million to one contrast ratio.
Both iPad Pro models also feature a Thunderbolt 4 port that works with the USB 4 standard. Also, for the very first time, Apple has incorporated 5G support to its latest iPad Pro models, bringing the same ultra-fast wireless connectivity present in the iPhone 12 family. The 2021 iPad Pro series also feature a new 12MP ultrawide camera, enabling a 120-degree FOV.
As for the pricing, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts from $799 and goes up depending on the amount of storage you need. As for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it will set you back by $1,099. Apple will kick off pre-orders on April 30, with availability beginning in the second half of May. Sadly, Apple has not mentioned a specific release date, probably because the availability of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will not be sufficient, according to a previous report that stated Apple’s suppliers experiencing mass production issues with the mini-LED screen.
Alongside the new tablet releases, Apple has also unveiled an optional Magic Keyboard, which will be available in an all-new white color option. As always, we will continue to update our readers on when the new iPad Pro models are readily available, so stay tuned.
