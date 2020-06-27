Lockhart CPU Rumored to be at the Same Clock as XSX; Up to Devs Whether to Target 1080@60 or 1440@30

Lockhart, the codename for the long rumored Microsoft's budget version of the Xbox Series X console, recently got back in the spotlight thanks to a batch of new rumors.

Supposedly called 'Xbox Series X' in a nod to the difference between the Xbox One S and Xbox One X for the current console generation, we heard from a leaker that Lockhart should be priced about half of the Xbox Series X, and revealed during the next Microsoft showcase scheduled for July (no date has been confirmed as of yet).

Yesterday, renowned The Verge journalist Tom Warren, who's well versed in what goes behind the scenes at Microsoft, added that Lockhart will feature 7.5 GB of usable RAM, a 4 TFLOPs GPU and a 'slightly-underclocked' CPU.

Today, however, Warren has rectified the latter claim, stating that the CPU should have the same clock of the Xbox Series X. The only difference between Lockhart and the Xbox Series X should be in the GPU, specifically in the clock rate and Compute Units.

I’ve been reporting on Xbox Lockhart having a slightly underclocked CPU, but I now believe it’s the same speed as Series X. Just different GPU frequencies and CU counts 👍 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 27, 2020

This is good news, as having the exact same CPU of the Xbox Series X would diminish the risks of Lockhart hampering its more powerful sibling in any way when it comes to next-gen game development. The differences will be mainly in that the Xbox Series X will firmly target 4K resolution, while Lockhart is meant to be for the still huge HDTV mainstream market.

On that front, Warren also said that it'll be up to developers whether they want to target 1080p resolution and 60frames per second or 1440p resolution and 30 frames per second on Lockhart.

that’ll really be down to devs tbh — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 27, 2020

yup. That’s always been the plan afaik. 1080/1440 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 27, 2020

As a reminder, here are the official specifications of the Xbox Series X.