Lockhart CPU Rumored to be at the Same Clock as XSX; Up to Devs Whether to Target 1080@60 or 1440@30

By
3 mins ago
Xbox Series X Lockhart

Lockhart, the codename for the long rumored Microsoft's budget version of the Xbox Series X console, recently got back in the spotlight thanks to a batch of new rumors.

Supposedly called 'Xbox Series X' in a nod to the difference between the Xbox One S and Xbox One X for the current console generation, we heard from a leaker that Lockhart should be priced about half of the Xbox Series X, and revealed during the next Microsoft showcase scheduled for July (no date has been confirmed as of yet).

Yesterday, renowned The Verge journalist Tom Warren, who's well versed in what goes behind the scenes at Microsoft, added that Lockhart will feature 7.5 GB of usable RAM, a 4 TFLOPs GPU and a 'slightly-underclocked' CPU.

Today, however, Warren has rectified the latter claim, stating that the CPU should have the same clock of the Xbox Series X. The only difference between Lockhart and the Xbox Series X should be in the GPU, specifically in the clock rate and Compute Units.

This is good news, as having the exact same CPU of the Xbox Series X would diminish the risks of Lockhart hampering its more powerful sibling in any way when it comes to next-gen game development. The differences will be mainly in that the Xbox Series X will firmly target 4K resolution, while Lockhart is meant to be for the still huge HDTV mainstream market.

On that front, Warren also said that it'll be up to developers whether they want to target 1080p resolution and 60frames per second or 1440p resolution and 30 frames per second on Lockhart.

As a reminder, here are the official specifications of the Xbox Series X.

  Xbox Series X Specs
CPU (Zen 2) 8 Cores @ 3.8GHz (3.6GHz with Simultaneous Multithreading)
GPU (custom RDNA 2) 12.147 TFLOPs, 52 Compute Units @ 1.825 GHz with hardware raytracing support
System Memory/Interface 16GB GDDR6/320-bit bus
Memory Bandwidth 10GB at 560 GB/s, 6GB at 336 GB/s
Internal Storage Custom NVMe SSD (1 TB)
I/O Throughput 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.5 GB/s (Compressed with BCPack)
Expandable Storage 1 TB Expansion Card (proprietary, developed with Seagate)
External Storage USB 3.2 HDD Support (for XB1 games)
Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive (up to 100 GB disc)
Audio Custom hardware audio block based on Project Acoustics. Spatial audio supported through Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Windows Sonic.
