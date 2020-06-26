Xbox Series S/Lockhart To Feature 7.5 GB of Usable RAM, 4 Teraflops of GPU Perfomance – Report

The Xbox Series S, also known as Lockhart, has yet to be announced, but some more details on its specs have emerged online.

According to a report from The Verge, the Xbox Series X devkit, codenamed Dante, comes with a special Lockhart profile. This profile provides a good indication of the console's specs, revealing 7.5 GB of usable RAM, a slightly underclocked CPU speed, and around 4 teraflops of GPU performance. With these specs, the console will target 1080p and 1440p gaming, unlike the Xbox Series X which will target 4K.

Developers will be able to use this Lockhart mode to test their games against this performance profile and do validation checks. Microsoft is expected to position its Lockhart console for 1080p or 1440p gaming, two of the most popular resolutions used by PC gaming monitors currently.

Following the publishing of the report, Tom Warren also commented on the console's pricing, hinting that cheaper than the Xbox Series X will not mean exactly cheap.

cheaper doesn’t mean cheap 🙂 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 26, 2020

The Xbox Series S/Lockhart has become one of the worst kept secrets of the next console generation. The console has yet to be officially announced, but multiple references have been discovered in both the Windows OS libraries and the June 2020 Microsoft Game Development Kit release notes. The console is also going to be a key part of Microsoft's next-gen strategy, according to rumors.

That's why I think Lockheart is a key device in their strategy. Its low cost gateway that they can control to make sure the hardware can handle their new compression techniques they will employee with xcloud over the next few years. The plan for Lockheart is to get into price categories they were never able to hit before and I believe based on listening between the lines that they expect lockheart to at some point make it down to fire tv size . Also the size of the first lockheart will surprise everyone.

The Xbox Series S has yet to be announced. We will let you know more about it as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.