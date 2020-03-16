Xbox Series X Full Specs Revealed; CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.8GHz, GPU: 12 TFLOPs, 52 CUs at 1.825GHz, Custom RDNA 2, 16 GB RAM

The Xbox Series X full specs have been revealed, confirming that the next generation console from Microsoft is going to be incredibly powerful. In a new post on the Xbox official website, Microsoft confirmed the console's final specs, which you can find in full below.

CPU 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU GPU 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU Die Size 360.45 mm2 Process 7nm Enhanced Memory 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus Memory Bandwidth 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s Internal Storage 1 TB Custom NVME SSD I/O Throughput 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block) Expandable Storage 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) External Storage USB 3.2 External HDD Support Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive Performance Target 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

The reveal of the Xbox Series X specs is accompanied by a series of other interesting reveals. The Xbox Velocity Architecture features tight integration between hardware and software, and it will improve the streaming of in-game assets, also allowing 100 GB of game assets to be instantly accessible.

Enter Xbox Velocity Architecture, which features tight integration between hardware and software and is a revolutionary new architecture optimized for streaming of in-game assets. This will unlock new capabilities that have never been seen before in console development, allowing 100 GB of game assets to be instantly accessible by the developer.

Xbox Series X faster loading will also reduce latency like never before with the addition of 120hz, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency support through HDMI 2.1 as well as Dynamic Latency Input.

This has included developing brand new technology such as Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) as well as helping to shape the HDMI 2.1 specification by adding new gaming-centric features such as support for 120hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

The Xbox Series X will also feature improved backward compatibility, which will make all games run better on the new console.

Players will see the benefits of the improved hardware of Xbox Series X for backwards compatible games, including improved boot and load times, more stable frame rates, higher resolutions and improved image quality. The Compatibility team is also continuing to create entirely new techniques and innovation that we can use to further enhance the existing catalog of games when running on Xbox Series X. The Xbox team is so committed to the concept of compatibility and cross generation play, that not only do your games move forward with you, but so do your Xbox One accessories, your game saves, and progression. In fact, your entire gaming legacy moves forward with you to the next generation.

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide.