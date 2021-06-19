Kena Bridge of Spirits Receives 8 Minutes of Unedited New Gameplay

A new 8-minute long Kena Bridge of Spirits gameplay video has surfaced online ahead of the game's launch this August.

Last week, developer Ember Lab already released a new E3 2021 gameplay trailer featuring dev commentary, but today we wanted to share another gameplay video, courtesy of YouTuber ‘Cycu1’. According to the YouTuber, the footage was captured on PC, which makes him guess this is a developer build with PS5 inputs.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Has a Budget Price of $40; Pre-Orders Now Open

You can check out the footage down below. We’re pretty sure that some of this exploration footage was also shown in last week’s gameplay video, but we wanted to share it nonetheless.

Developed by independent development studio Ember Lab, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was officially announced last year during Sony’s PS5 The Future of Gaming event. The title is a story-driven action-adventure, which blends narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat.

This gorgeous adventure takes players on a journey of self-discovery as Kena restores balance to an ancient village in a once-thriving environment. Players take on the role of Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village. Using her staff and the help of her collection of tiny companions known as the Rot, the player will disarm adversaries, unlock new skills, uncover secrets, and restore the beauty of the land. One of the most unique aspects of the game revolves around enhancing Kena’s abilities with the help of her Rot companions. Building a bond with the Rot leads to a deeper, more organic combat and a nuanced skill evolution. Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been designed to take advantage of the PlayStation 5 hardware performance and DUALSENSE controller. The game features immersive haptic feedback including simulated string resistance for Kena’s Spirit Bow. “We’ve had this game concept for some time, and we’re finally able to bring our vision to life with the support from Sony and the capabilities of the new hardware,” said Mike Grier, chief creative officer of Ember Lab. “We want Kena: Bridge of Spirits to immerse the player in a detailed, fantastical world that feels real.”

Kena Bridge of Spirits is releasing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Epic Games Store on August 24th.