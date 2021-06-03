E3 2021 Scheduled Revealed, Square Enix and Ubisoft Tease Major Reveals

The all-digital E3 2021 is less than two weeks away, and we finally have an official schedule of what is happening and when. The show will feature presentations from Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Take-Two, Capcom, Bandai Namco and more – check out the full schedule, below.

Saturday, June 12, broadcast pre-show starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment, as well as a session with GamesBeat. Sunday, June 13, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:45am PT / 11:45am ET Microsoft’s long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Fans can also look forward to special presentations from Square Enix, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show.

Warner Bros. Games & Back4Blood and 24 Entertainment will also be featured. Monday, June 14, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer and Capcom will take place throughout the day.

Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN. Tuesday, June 15, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET The last day of E3 will include Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

Bandai Namco, Yooreka Games and GameSpot will also have focused events.

The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.

Both Square Enix and Bandai Namco have also stepped in tease what they’ll be showing at E3. Square Enix will provide new looks at already-announced games, including Babylon’s Fall and Life is Strange: True Colors, as well as an all-new game from Eidos Montreal, rumored to be a long-in-development Guardians of the Galaxy title. Interestingly, no mention of anything Final Fantasy, as it seems Japanese games (with the exception of Babylon’s Fall) are largely being left out. Here’s what Square Enix says to expect:

The world premiere of a new game from Eidos Montréal.

An exciting update on Babylon’s Fall.

A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

Details about Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther- War for Wakanda and updates on upcoming in-game events.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft will be showing off updates for existing games, as well as a first full look at Rainbow Six Quarantine/Parasite, new details on Far Cry 6, and more.

The main show will feature the next mainline entry in the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, with world premiere gameplay and trailers revealing this brand-new co-op title for the first time. The show will also include more details on Far Cry 6, a game set in a nation under the heel of dictator Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. There will also be news of Riders Republic, the upcoming multiplayer open-world playground taking place across the landscapes of North America. There will also be updates from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege on their upcoming content.

So, now that you know what will be happening, what E3 2021 events and reveals are you looking forward to?