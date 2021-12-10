The Game Awards 2021 Winners: It Takes Two Steals GOTY, Forza Horizon 5 Ties for Most Wins

The Game Awards 2021 are in the bag, and while most people are no doubt talking about all the new trailers, there were, in fact, actual awards handed out! There was no runaway winner this year, with the big surprise being Hazelight’s genre-hopping co-op game It Takes Two taking home Game of the Year and three trophies. Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 also won in three categories and Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Final Fantasy XIV took home two apiece. You can check out the full lineup of The Games Award 2021 winners, below.

Game of the year

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Best game direction

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Best narrative

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix

Best art direction

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Best score and music

Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139 – Keiichi Okabe

Best audio design

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Best performance

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village

Games for impact

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Best ongoing game

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

Best independent game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Best mobile game

Genshin Impact – miHoYo

Best community support

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

Best VR/AR game

Resident Evil 4 – Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios

Innovation in Accessibility

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Best Action Game

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Action/Adventure Game

Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo

Best Role-Playing Game

Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco

Best Fighting Game

Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works

Best Family Game

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Best Sports/Racing Game

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV – Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Best Multiplayer Game

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Best Debut Indie Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Players' Voice

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

What are your thoughts on this year’s winners? Did the right games take home trophies? Any particularly egregious snubs?