  ⋮  

The Game Awards 2021 Winners: It Takes Two Steals GOTY, Forza Horizon 5 Ties for Most Wins

By Nathan Birch
Submit
It Takes Two The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2021 are in the bag, and while most people are no doubt talking about all the new trailers, there were, in fact, actual awards handed out! There was no runaway winner this year, with the big surprise being Hazelight’s genre-hopping co-op game It Takes Two taking home Game of the Year and three trophies. Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 also won in three categories and Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Final Fantasy XIV took home two apiece. You can check out the full lineup of The Games Award 2021 winners, below.

Game of the year

Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 & 3 Cars, World Changes Detailed, Fixes for Dec. 3 Update Coming

  • It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Best game direction

  • Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Best narrative

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix

Best art direction

  • Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Best score and music

  • Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139 – Keiichi Okabe

Best audio design

Final Fantasy XIV Devs Apologize for Endwalker Launch Issues, Will Provide 7 Days of Free Game Time

  • Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Best performance

  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village

Games for impact

  • Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Best ongoing game

  • Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

Best independent game

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Best mobile game

  • Genshin Impact – miHoYo

Best community support

  • Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

Best VR/AR game

  • Resident Evil 4 – Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Best Action Game

  • Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco

Best Fighting Game

  • Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV – Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Best Multiplayer Game

  • It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Players' Voice

  • Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

What are your thoughts on this year’s winners? Did the right games take home trophies? Any particularly egregious snubs?

Products mentioned in this post

Age of Empires IV
Age of Empires IV
USD 59.99
 Deathloop
Deathloop
USD 59.99
 Elden Ring
Elden Ring
USD 59.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit