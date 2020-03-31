iPhone 9 Release Date, Shipment Schedule Could Start Mid-April, but Coronavirus Pandemic Might Change That

With a UAG case for the ‘4.7-inch 2020 iPhone’ spotted by a Best Buy employee, and a similar episode happening with the Powerbeats 4 shortly before it was officially announced by Apple, it means we could be reaching closer to an iPhone 9 release date right? Jon Prosser, who runs the YouTube channel FrontPageTech certainly thinks so, and with this latest tweet, we want to share more details with you.

Internal Meeting Decided Upon the iPhone 9 Release Date, Which Is Apparently April 15

According to the reported internal meeting, Apple has decided to set the iPhone 9 release date for April 15, with shipments expected to start from April 22. Originally, Apple’s plan was to unveil the low-cost model during the end of March possibly during a dedicated media event, but the coronavirus pandemic reportedly put a dent in the company’s plans temporarily. However, Prosser goes onto say that while the new plan concerning the iPhone 9 release is expected to happen based on the aforementioned info, the COVID-19 outbreak could change all that.

iPhone 9 UAG Case Shows up on Best Buy Before Official Launch; Display Size Details Also Mentioned

Previous reports have mentioned the iPhone 9 price to start from $399 for the 64GB model. Alongside the iPhone 9, we could also get a larger iPhone 9 Plus with a 5.5-inch screen, with the two models effectively replacing the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Different reports have stated that there’s expected to be no difference between the iPhone 8 and the upcoming iPhone 9 in terms of aesthetics, with both of them expected to feature the same 4.7-inch LCD screen, with Apple sticking with a 7P camera lens to keep production costs down.

iPhone 9 update 👀 Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release. Tentative dates:

- Announcement on April 15

- Announcement on April 15

- Shipments on April 22

However, the internal specifications will have a different story to tell. Whether or not the iPhone 9 release date is April 15, what we do know is that the low-cost model will most likely be fueled by the A13 Bionic, and it will be paired with 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Unfortunately, potential customers wanting to get their hands on this upcoming model will be disappointed at the fact that the iPhone 9 doesn’t support Face ID.

That’s because the Touch ID home button is said to make a return here, but that’s not so bad, considering what you’re getting in return. We think that despite the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a great idea to mark your calendars for the iPhone 9 release date because, at the end of the day, it’s rumored to be an affordable model with powerful hardware, and what more could you ask for?

