iPhone 9 Official Name, Available Colors, Storage, and Launch Date Details Seemingly Confirmed

According to fresh info, the iPhone 9’s official name will be the iPhone SE, or the 2020 iPhone SE, to avoid confusion. Rumors were circulating around the ‘iPhone 9’ model name, as the name was spotted thanks to a promotional pre-sale poster. Also, not just the official name, but other info surrounding the low-cost model such as its launch date, available colors, and maximum storage details have been provided.

Apple Could Launch the 2020 iPhone SE on April 3

9to5Mac has learned new that the 2020 iPhone SE might be unveiled on April 3. Previously, we reported that Jon Prosser tweeted saying that according to an internal meeting at Apple, the iPhone SE would be unveiled on April 15, which shipments expected to start from April 22. Based on the new information, Apple might showcase its new low-cost offering much earlier, and that’s excellent news for customers. Of course, that’s not all the information you’ll be interested in, so here’s a look at more details.

‘iPhone SE’ Compatible Screen Protector Also Meant for iPhone 8 Spotted on Apple’s Online Store

2020 iPhone SE Available Colors

According to 9to5Mac, the upcoming 2020 iPhone SE 2020 will be available in a total of three flavors.

White

Black

PRODUCT (Red)

Previous reports have said that the iPhone SE will just be another iPhone 8, but with upgraded internals. What this means is that the low-cost model will feature the same 4.7-inch LCD, but is expected to sport an A13 Bionic instead of the A11 Bionic found in the previous-generation model.

2020 iPhone SE Available Storage Options

The new information also believes that the 2020 iPhone SE will be offered in the following storage configurations.

64GB

128GB

256GB

To remind you, the iPhone 8 was also offered in the 256GB variant, but it was discontinued last fall. Also, while famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo did state that the new iPhone SE would be offered in the 64GB and 128GB capacities, he didn’t mention the model being offered in a 256GB variant too. Do keep in mind that this information isn’t confirmed, but we’ll keep you updated on the latest as soon as it becomes available to us.

2020 iPhone SE Starting Price?

The expected starting price wasn’t mentioned in the new report but that’s alright. Kuo earlier said that the iPhone SE is expected to start from $399 for the 64GB model. That’s one heck of a competitive price, and the model could be a favorite for customers looking to upgrade their existing iPhone 6, which doesn’t receive software updates anymore. We believe that the 2020 iPhone SE is also expected to do well for customers looking to switch to iOS, but not in a manner in which they are forced to pay more than what they can financially bear.

As mentioned above, 9to5Mac reports that the 2020 iPhone SE launch will happen on April 3, so we’ll keep our ear to the ground and await further updates.

