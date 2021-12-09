iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Again Reported to Feature Punch-Hole Display, Notch to Be Retained on Remaining Models

Apple is once again reported to introduce a massive design change for the iPhone 14 lineup in 2022. Unfortunately, only the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a punch-hole display.

Apple to Release Less Expensive iPhone 14 Models in 2022 Too - These Will Reportedly Get the Same Display Size as the More Premium Models

Though the latest information published on The Elec talks about the switch to punch-hole-style display for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it does not talk about if Apple will use the same build materials as it did this year. According to a previous report, the more expensive models will feature a titanium alloy chassis to deliver more durability, with a design leak showing the punch-hole camera located at the top-center of the premium iPhones.

iPhone 14 Concept Envisions a Second Slider Screen, A16 Bionic Chip, Air Charge Tech, and Much More

The remaining two models, presumably named the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, are reported to feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively, so there will be no change in screen size when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This can mean that the rumors surrounding the cancellation of the iPhone 14 mini are gaining traction, and it would be the right move because compact iPhones were not generating the same sales as the rest of the pack.

Just like what Apple has done with the iPhone 13 series, we expect to see fewer cameras on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which will translate into a smaller price compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Fortunately, it might also be the first time Apple introduces 48MP main cameras, along with 8K video recording support and up to 2TB internal storage variants that may use QLC NAND flash.

With that said, 2022 could be the year Apple partially does away with the notch, but if it does not manage to find a way to incorporate the Face ID components under the display, we could see the notch return on all iPhone 14 models.

News Source: The Elec