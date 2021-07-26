Apple to Use Titanium Alloy Chassis for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Making Them Much More Durable

For 2022, Apple might shift away from an aluminum chassis and stainless steel build for its premium iPhones and introduce a titanium alloy chassis for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There would be several benefits to using such a material combo, so let us discuss this at length.

Using Titanium Alone May Introduce an Unappealing Finish, so Apple May Use an Alloy to Mitigate These Effects

A JP Morgan investors note states that using a titanium alloy chassis will be one of the biggest aesthetic changes arriving to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. For 2022, Foxconn will reportedly be Apple’s biggest manufacturing partner of titanium frames, but it is unclear what materials the remaining two members of the iPhone 14 will use. Assuming the company sticks with aluminum and glass, we might see the two being used for the remaining models.

Using titanium alloy will bring notable improvements to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. For starters, their durability will improve thanks to the increased hardness, and it will make both models more scratch-resistant. Titanium is also as strong as steel but much lighter, with its other property being twice as strong as aluminum while being lighter than the material. It is also more resistant to corrosion.

Unfortunately, not everything is sunshine and rainbows with titanium. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could be highly prone to fingerprints, and their overall finish could be unappealing compared to their predecessors. This could be one reason why Apple will reportedly introduce an alloy to the mix; to alleviate these drawbacks. The JP Morgan report also stated that there will be no ‘mini’ version of the iPhone 14, which we reported on a while back.

Instead, Apple may release two non-premium 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 models, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the same screen sizes. Some iPhone models may also launch with a punch-hole-style display, along with significant camera upgrades, which includes 8K video recording support. Overall, we expect to see more differences from the iPhone 14 launch next year, and like always, we will continue to update our readers in the coming months, so stay tuned for more.

News Source: Mac4ever