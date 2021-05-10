iPhone 13 to Feature Larger Camera Bump Than iPhone 12; Could Also Be Slightly Thicker

We have reported about the iPhone 13 series featuring larger camera bumps and being thicker than the iPhone 12 family before. Now, according to schematics, we can provide some size comparisons between the current-generation lineup and the one that is reported to arrive in late September.

The Camera Bump Difference Will Be More Noticeable Compared to the iPhone 13’s Overall Thickness

MacRumors claims that it has come across iPhone 13 schematics, and using that information, we have provided a camera bump and thickness comparison below.

Camera bump difference

iPhone 13 - 2.51mm

iPhone 13 Pro - 3.65mm

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro - Between 1.5mm - 1.7mm

Thickness

iPhone 13 - 7.57mm

iPhone 13 Pro - 7.57mm

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro - 7.4mm

The overall thickness could be due to Apple wanting to use bigger batteries in the newer models. According to previous reports, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are said to feature 120Hz LTPO OLED screens from Samsung and Snapdragon X60 5G modems from Qualcomm. Both of them running in unison will mean immense battery drain, so bigger cells will be required to offset those deleterious effects.

The change in the camera bump could be due to both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max featuring Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization, though a previous report states all models arriving later this year will sport this camera hardware upgrade. Another reason for the less expensive iPhone 13 models sporting a bigger camera bump is gaining a LiDAR scanner. The more expensive iPhone 13 Pro models will likely feature bigger sensors, explaining the camera bump increase.

MacRumors claims that these schematics came from someone that has experience predicting Apple’s design plans. Case makers normally require these details ahead of launch, and though these schematics are often accurate, there can be some minor differences. Of course, thanks to the increase in thickness and camera bumps, you should be informed beforehand that the iPhone 12 cases you already own will not be compatible with the iPhone 13 family, so you will have to purchase additional accessories down the road.

