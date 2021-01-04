All iPhone 13 Models Could Feature LiDAR Cameras, Not Just the ‘Pro’ Versions, According to New Report

Apple reserves the best hardware for its ‘Pro’ version of products, especially when it comes to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Though you have to cough up extra cash, you get the very best from the company when it comes to build quality, camera, hardware specs, and the little extras such as the LiDAR camera. For 2021, a new report claims that future buyers won’t have to spend the extra money gaining access to those features because the entire iPhone 13 lineup is expected to be treated to them, at least when it comes to the LiDAR scanner.

The report comes from DigiTimes, stating that the less expensive models, tentatively named the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, will gain a LiDAR scanner, but doesn’t add how many cameras will each version flaunt.

“Apple has adopted dToF LiDAR scanner in iPad Pro and iPhone 12 Pro series, and is expected to apply the scanner technology to all its 2021 iPhone models, which will remain available with face ID sensors, the sources said.”

The first Apple product to feature a LiDAR camera was the 2020 iPad Pro range, opening up a wave of possibilities for the user. One of them is measuring someone’s height instantly, and although there’s little utility to this, we expect to see more doors open as time passes by. For 2020, Apple gave customers a nice treat by incorporating all iPhone 12 models with an OLED.

Normally, Apple used LCD technology, but it was the first time that the technology giant introduced a better display for all models, so there are high hopes that the company can bring an additional camera to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

The iPhone 13 family is expected to arrive in a total of four models, with all four sporting the same display size as their direct predecessors. A previous report also mentioned that we should expect some camera upgrades but didn’t dive into details if those upgrades include a LiDAR sensor for the less pricey models. It looks like we’ll find out soon.

The only thing that isn’t reported to arrive for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini is 120Hz LTPO screen technology, so you’ll have to spend a little extra if you want to experience faster displays.

News Source: DigiTimes