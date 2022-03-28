iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Have Bigger Camera Bumps Due to the 48MP Sensor Upgrade

When the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max schematics were allegedly leaked, both flagships were shown to sport larger rear camera bumps. One analyst believes that is due to the 48MP sensor upgrade that is expected to arrive for both models.

Apple May Use a Larger Sensor to Accommodate Those Pixels for Best Imaging Performance in Varying Lighting Conditions

Compared to the 12MP primary rear cameras present on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely feature 48MP upgrades. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted this camera upgrade, but it is the first time he is providing a reason for a change in dimensions.

iPhone 14 Series Enters Engineering Validation Stage, With Several Upgrades and Differences Listed

The analyst claims that the diagonal length of the 48MP sensor will increase by 25-35 percent, while the height of the 7P lens will increase by 5-10 percent. These reasons warrant an increase in the camera bump, and while it may not look aesthetically pleasing, it will be a necessary change. From the looks of it, Apple incorporating a bigger sensor will be beneficial for capturing both high-quality images and video in low-light conditions. With four times the increase in maximum image resolution, ‘professional’ users will likely take advantage of the sensor upgrade for creative work purposes.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 27, 2022

Kuo has also predicted that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will arrive with 8K video recording support, so apart from being able to capture high-resolution images, users would be able to capture footage beyond the 4K threshold. Assuming Apple rolls out 8K 60FPS video recording support, and if you intend on using this feature, you will need heaps of available internal memory to take advantage of it.

This is why both flagships are also rumored to arrive with up to 2TB storage variants, and with the increase in internal storage comes an increase in the retail price. It is unclear who Apple will source these 48MP sensors from, though Sony looks to be the likely supplier. There is also no information if the technology giant will be paying a higher cost to acquire these 48MP sensors compared to the price of the 12MP ones, but we will have more updates for you in the future.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo