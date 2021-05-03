Samsung Once More Reported to Supply Apple With 120Hz OLED Screens for iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max

Once again, Samsung has been reported to be Apple’s exclusive supplier of high refresh rate displays. Unfortunately, as we have informed our readers time and time again, these will only be reserved for the more premium iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A new report also talks about another pricey component that will be found in the more premium handsets and not the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

LG Display Will Focus on Producing LTPS Regular OLEDs for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

The Elec states that Samsung is expected to supply Apple with around 110 million OLED screens for both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup. A small number of orders will be fulfilled by LG Display and BOE, though none of them will provide the Cupertino tech giant with those 120Hz OLED LTPO panels. Those orders are exclusively Samsung’s, and if you do not remember, The Elec reported on this exclusivity earlier while stating that LG has been tasked to providing Apple with regular OLED panels.

Samsung will also be supplying Apple with rigid flexible printed circuit boards (RFPCB) for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The remaining models, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will use multiplex FPCB. RFPCB is both rigid and can be folded, allowing for more convenient product designs and faster transmission of electrical signals. It is also more expensive to produce than multiplex FPCB, so it is not surprising to read that Apple will reportedly use them in the more premium models.

However, Samsung does not have exclusivity here, as South Korean PCB maker Youngpoong Electronics is expected to supply RFPCB through the Korean giant. For 2022, it looks as if Samsung might not be the only supplier of high refresh rate LTPO screens. LG might enter the fold next year, as it was reported by a display analyst previously that all iPhone 14 models will get 120Hz screens. To complete a massive order like this, Apple will likely require the aid of two suppliers.

That will be a tale for another time, so as for now, we will pin our attention on the iPhone 13 family, which is reported to be officially announced in late September. We are also confident that you would love to know more about the iPhone 13 series, and if so, you can check out our informative rumor roundup to stay ‘up to date’.

