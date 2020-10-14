iPhone 12 Pro Max Is the Only Model From Apple’s Lineup to Support Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization – Here’s What That Means

Both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are treated to a primary triple-camera array coupled with a LiDAR sensor. The upgraded camera module will no doubt receive a boatload of improvements compared to the previous-generation iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, with other exclusive features available for the latest models as well.

However, there is one camera hardware addition that’s exclusively available for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and if that matters to you, then you’ll have to spend the most money acquiring Apple’s 6.7-inch behemoth. That addition is sensor-shift optical image stabilization. Here we explain how beneficial this feature will be for future buyers.

Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization Should Make the iPhone 12 Pro Max More Effective in Reducing Camera Shake Compared to Optical Image Stabilization-Only Smartphones

Most high-end and mid-tier smartphones that ship with optical image stabilization or OIS reduce camera shake using the lens element. When you move your hand to capture an image or a video, the lens moves with the hand to minimize the camera shake as much as possible. Sensor-shift optical image stabilization or in-body image stabilization (also known as IBIS) works slightly differently, with the technology often present in high-end mirrorless cameras.

IBIS means that the stabilization unit is present within the sensor, allowing for a more effective reduction of camera shake, surpassing the limits of OIS. This will naturally help to smoothen out images and videos being taken in low-light conditions, and with the iPhone 12 Pro Max also shipping with a better Night Mode, this duo should make a lethal combination for its image prowess. However, it’s not clear how Apple managed to incorporate the technology on a compact device like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, since sensor-shift OIS does require large magnets to help move the sensor around and position it into place mid-air.

Looks like the answer to this query will likely be found when the first iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown takes place. You should also note that previously leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max case images revealed that the latest flagship sports a larger camera module than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, so Apple may have found some way to fit tiny magnets inside that triple camera array. In addition, the presence of sensor-shift optical image stabilization should also make the iPhone 12 Pro Max more effective in capturing images with a detachable lens like the OlloClip.

It’s also possible that Apple adopts this technology in future models, though a previous report mentions that periscope lenses that allow for multiple levels of zoom should be present in the 2022 iPhone models, so we look forward to those changes as well. Do you think the addition of a sensor-shift optical image stabilization will be a game-changer for the iPhone 12 Pro Max? Tell us down in the comments.