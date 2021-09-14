iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Are Official: Features 6-Core A15 Bionic, Custom OLED Display, Smaller Notch, More

After resting in the rumor mill and leaks for almost a year, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are finally official. The new iPhone 13 models feature several variations in terms of design, internals, and a plethora of other additions. Apple's iPhone 12 was a huge hit and it remains to be seen how it performs. If you have not been keeping up with the latest news, scroll down to read more details on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini launch.

Apple Announces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini With a 20 Percent Smaller Notch, A15 Bionic, Custom OLED Display, More

We will be covering iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in a separate post since there is a difference between the two categories. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are Apple's mid-range smartphones for 2021 that come with almost all the bells and whistles as the Pro models. So let's dive in to see what Apple has to offer this year.

Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC Right Now Without Developer Account

Design

Externally, the iPhone 13 models do not look all that different from last year's iPhone 12 series. However, there are some differences. The boxier design on the iPhone 12 series is brought forward to the iPhone 13 lineup but we are not complaining as it still looks pretty nice. The size of the devices is the same as that of last year. However, the internals has been redesigned for bigger batteries. It is now IP68 water-resistant.

Display

The new iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Ceramic Sheild display while the smaller iPhone 13 mini comes with a 5.4-inch Ceramic Sheild display. As it was covered in past rumors and leaks, the iPhone 13 series now finally come with a 20 percent smaller notch. It still houses all the essential sensors for improved Face ID while the speaker grill has been moved to the top. The display is now 28 percent brighter with 800 nits and 1200 HDR peak brightness.

the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini features Apple's custom OLED display with improved power efficiency. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

Download: iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC for iPhone and iPad Released

Performance

In terms of performance, the iPhone 13 models feature Apple's latest six-core 5nm A15 Bionic chip. Out of the six cores, two are high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. What this means is that it features a 50 percent faster CPU and 30 percent faster GPU.

Camera

In terms of camera performance, Apple has paid a lot of attention to stabilization as all models now ship with the company's sensor-shift mechanism. The 12MP Wide camera at the back features a new sensor that gathers 47 percent more light. It features an f/1.6 aperture with 26mm focal length and 100 percent Focus Pixels. The Ultra Wide 12MP camera features a new faster sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 13mm focal length. It provides a 120-degree field of view and it is a 5-element lens.

The new cameras offer features like Portrait Mode in videos and the capability to shoot videos in Dolby Vision HDR. On the front, the iPhone 13 models boast improved Face ID all thanks to the 12MP TrueDepth camera

Price and Availability

If you are willing to get the new models for yourself, the iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 while the iPhone 13 starts at $799. Both models will start at 128GB storage as the base model which is double the capacity offered last year. Moreover, you can now also buy the new iPhone 13 models in a 512GB option.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.