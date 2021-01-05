iPhone 12 Lineup to Maintain Strong Demand During Q1 2021; New Report Says Apple Will Ship 51 Million Units

There’s no other way to say this, but Apple’s iPhone 12 family has shown significant demand in various regions. The company reportedly asked its partners earlier to increase production by 30 percent, revealing that the new series is expected to do well when the first quarter of 2021 is complete. According to a fresh report, that appears to be the case, with new data stating that the technology giant expects to ship 51 million units in the first quarter.

According to new data from Comprar Acciones (via ITHome), Apple was previously estimated to ship around 47 million iPhones during Q1, 2021. Those estimates have now increased to 51 million units, and if this momentum keeps up, Apple could have sold up to 230 million iPhones for this year, making it one of the best periods for the company. A report from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives is more optimistic about Apple’s future for the remainder of this year.

He reports that the Cupertino tech company could ship around 250 million iPhones, breaking the previous report when Apple introduced the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus. One reason for this improvement in sales is thanks to a diversified lineup. Previously, customers were required to pay more to get that iOS experience. It’s not the case anymore since Apple introduced the 2020 iPhone SE for $399. As you move up the pricing ladder, you get decent offerings like the iPhone XR, followed by the iPhone 11, then the iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12.

In fact, the iPhone 11 was the best-selling model globally for the first half of 2020, with this and the iPhone SE making up 50 percent of all iPhone sales in the U.S. for Q3, 2020. This data clearly shows that Apple’s lower-priced iPhone is bringing in massive sales momentum levels, so it’s no surprise the company stuck with this strategy, which is paying dividends now.

For 2021, Apple will reportedly unveil the iPhone 13 family on schedule. Unlike the iPhone 12, a previous report states that we shouldn’t expect any production delays from this year’s lineup, suggesting that four new models should arrive in September. This gives Apple a few months to enjoy a sales surge, which could eventually contribute to breaking that shipments record we talked about earlier.

