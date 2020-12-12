Apple’s iPhone 13 Will See No Production Delays and Will Launch on Regular Schedule

Due to the ongoing health crises, Apple faced numerous challenges which lead to the iPhone 12 Pro Max being delayed by a few weeks. However, it is now being reported that Apple's iPhone 13 will be manufactured and launched on schedule in the coming year. What this means is that Apple will be taking care of all the required efforts to make sure that all electronic components meet their devised deadlines. This will make sure that the iPhone 13 is released at its respective time.

Apple's iPhone 13 Will Be Manufactured and Launched At Its Typical Timeframe and Won't Face Production Delays Next Year

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted that mass production of the iPhone 13 models with the new A15 chips will go back to Apple's usual release timeframe. Usually, Apple's mass production of the iPhone starts in early summer but this year with the iPhone 12 series, production began in September. This gave the company room to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 from September to October.

This is the first time the launch timeframe was shifted since 2011. To be exact, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launched on October 23 while the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were launched on November 13. The shifting of launch dates by a month created a lot of frenzy in the industry since the iPhone is one of the most anticipated devices. However, if the news is anything to go by, we won't be seeing delayed launch schedules for the iPhone 13.

Other than this, Ming-Chi Kuo also denied the concerns regarding TSMC's capacity utilization being dropped to 80 percent from 100 percent for the A14 chips in the first quarter of 2021. The analyst noted that this is more of a seasonality factor rather than a capacity utilization aspect. Kuo also pointed out that the iPhone remains strong in terms of demand especially the iPhone 12 Pro models. While the demand is strong, the Pro models adhered to shortages for camera-related components. This extended the estimated shipping dates on Apple's official website. However, the mass production and launch timeframe of the iPhone 13 will follow Apple's typical schedule.

Take note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things might not be favorable at their maximum capacity. While the analyst points to a typical launch schedule, we never know how might things affect production. Nonetheless, Apple must be preparing for the worst this time around and will work to ensure that we see the iPhone 13's September launch.

We will share more details on the iPhone 13 as soon as we hear it.