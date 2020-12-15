Apple Reportedly Planning a 30 Percent iPhone Production Boost in H2, 2021; Could Ship Around 230 Million Units Next Year

Apple reportedly has ambitious plans heading into 2021 for its iPhone lineup. The technology giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 series during September, as a previous report talked about the lack of production delays. This suggests that Apple must be working round the clock with suppliers to ensure that many units are available. According to a report, that figure is impressive, with Apple expected to increase production by up to a whopping 30 percent.

Increase in Demand for 5G-Ready Handsets Has Forced Apple to Increase Production by 30 Percent for 2021

A report from Nikkei talks about increasing iPhone production in 2021 as demand for 5G-ready handsets has increased. In our previous report, Apple already had grand plans for next year, as it is earlier estimated to ship up to 180 million OLED iPhone models. In the latest estimates, the Cupertino tech giant could ship up to 230 million units for 2021, but Nikkei hasn’t pointed out how many of these will be OLED-based models and how many will tout LCD screen technology.

Future Apple Watch Models Might Feature a Hidden Camera and Flash Under the Display

Given that Apple continues to sell models like the 2020 iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11, which sport LCD technology and are available for less money than their OLED counterparts, we believe these will continue to do well in several markets. For the first half of 2021, Apple reportedly plans on producing up to 96 million units, marking a 30 percent year-on-year increase. These models will also include the more affordable options that we mentioned above.

“Apple plans to produce up to 96 million iPhones for the first half of 2021, a nearly 30% year-on-year increase, after demand for its first-ever 5G handsets surged amid the pandemic, Nikkei Asia learned. The Cupertino-based tech giant has asked suppliers to build some 95 million to 96 million iPhones, including the latest iPhone 12 range and the older iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, multiple people familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia — though industrywide shortages of key components could threaten that target.”

Though iPhones have improved considerably over recent years, sales have been declining. This is probably the first time we’ve heard Apple attempting to replicate the same production numbers that it accumulated back in 2015. For 2021, we expect four iPhone 13 models to be announced and sporting the same display size as its predecessors. One upgrade we’re looking forward to is seeing 120Hz LTPO screen technology on the pricier iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, so fingers crossed for the future.

As for the aforementioned estimates, do you think Apple will be able to ship 230 million iPhones in 2021? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Nikkei