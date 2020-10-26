iPhone 11, 2020 iPhone SE Made up More Than 50% of All U.S.-Based iPhone Sales for Q3, 2020

Getting a lower-priced iPhone was only possible if you chose to pick up a model from last year or from a couple of years ago. In 2020, Apple has revised its strategy so much so that there’s an iPhone for every customer now. Starting from just $399, where you get 2020 iPhone SE, and moving to the highest pricing bracket, you can get the iPhone 12 Pro Max, albeit later in the year. In addition, the iPhone 11 brought a significant level of success for Apple, to the extent that the duo of the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 made up more than 50 percent of all iPhone sales in the U.S. for the third quarter of 2020.

While the 2020 iPhone SE Made up a Large Percent of U.S. Sales, It Was the iPhone 11 That Was Leading From the Front

Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that the new 2020 iPhone SE accounted for an impressive 22 percent of all U.S. iPhone sales happening between July and September. It’s no surprise that this model would end up being extremely popular; its price-to-performance ratio is the best we’ve ever seen from any manufacturer. However, it continues to retain second place, while the best-selling model was the iPhone 11.

Unreleased 2020 16-Inch MacBook Pro Referenced in Apple’s Latest Boot Camp Update

Only recently, following the iPhone 12 series announcement, Apple reduced the iPhone 11 price to $599 from $699 meaning that customers who didn’t want to pick it up will have more encouragement to purchase it, possibly delivering greater success for Apple in the process. According to CIRP, this model accounted for 31 percent of all iPhone sales in the U.S. for the third quarter of 2020. This shows that the iPhone 11 continues to maintain its popularity but the iPhone 12 mini could take its place when Apple opens up pre-orders for this model later in the year.

A more affordable iPhone isn’t just a win-win for the customer, it gives Apple a massive advantage in the process. Since users will be tethered to Apple’s ecosystem, they’ll be encouraged to try out the company’s services ranging from Apple Arcade, iCloud, and Apple TV+, once again being a revenue generator for the technology giant. There is also a rumor that the 2020 iPhone SE will start from $349 next year, giving potential customers an even better deal and in turn, continuing Apple’s dominance in the lower-priced segments.

How long do you think both these models will continue their winning streak in the U.S.? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: CIRP