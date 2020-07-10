iPhone 12 Pro Will Ship With 6GB RAM, iPhone 12 With 4GB RAM

iPhone 12 Pro will ship with 6GB RAM, while iPhone 12 will ship with 4GB RAM, as per a tweet. by reliable leaker l0vetodream.

Although all iPhone 12 models will ship with OLED displays, 5G networking, and A14 chipsets, the primary differences will be in the display sizes, cameras and memory. The two non-Pro variants of iPhone 12 will feature 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch displays with 60Hz refresh rate, dual-camera setups, and 4GB RAM, while the high-end iPhone 12 Pro models will have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion displays, triple-camera setups, LiDAR sensor, and 6GB RAM.

The only other A-series SoC-based device that features 6GB RAM is the 2020 iPad Pro.

Previously, Jon Prosser had also said during a video that iPhone 12 Pro models will gain 6GB RAM, while all iPhone 12 models will have 128GB base storage. Although Jon Prosser has a hit-or-miss track record with leaks, l0vetodream has been consistently accurate with Apple leaks.

Because of the newly added LiDAR sensor, and triple-camera setup, and higher price, Apple could be finding it feasible to include an additional 2GB RAM on the pro-models. From what we have gathered so far from 2020 iPad Pro users, the additional 2GB RAM brings a noticeable improvement with multitasking, especially for users who keep multiple Safari tabs and windows open.

It is also being rumored that Apple might increase the base-model iPhone 12's price by $50, despite not including EarPods and charger in the package. This contradicts previous reports that iPhone 12's price would start from $649. We're comparing one rumor with another here, and unless it is confirmed by reliable sources like Ming-Chi Kuo, or Bloomberg, take these with a grain of salt.

iPhone 12 is gearing up to be a huge release. It will be the first time that all new flagship iPhones will launch with OLED displays, and it will also mark Apple's foray into 5G networking. This will also be the first time since iPhone X's launch in 2017 that Apple will change the design for its flagship smartphones to follow iPad Pro's design language.

