iPhone 12 Shipments Could Reach up to an Impressive 68 Million Units for 2020

Despite a slowdown in smartphone shipments thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple’s iPhone 12 series, which is rumored to comprise up of four models is expected to register a healthy number of shipments for 2020, according to the latest research. Estimates state that for the second half of this year, the iPhone 12 lineup could reach up to 68 million in shipments.

As Impressive as the Figure Is, DigiTimes Reports It’s 5 Million Less Compared to the Amount of New iPhones Shipped Last Year

Sadly, DigiTimes reports that the overall shipments estimate of 63-68 million for the second half of 2020 is still 5 million lower than what the iPhone 11 family accumulated in 2019. The projection has been provided while viewing the timings of volume production as well as the iPhone 12 launch rumored to happen 4-6 weeks behind the original schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report also states that shipments might get affected because of the following reasons.

“However, the pending amount of extra unemployment benefits to be released by the US government could affect the scale of actual shipments of the iPhone 12 lineup by as many as10 million units in second-half 2020. Additionally, if WeChat, a Chinese multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app developed by Tencent, is no longer available on the App Store in China or pre-installed on the new iPhone devices, shipments of all iPhone products in 2020 will be nearly 10% lower than the original estimate of 190 million units, Digitimes Research forecasts.”

The report does mention that Apple intends on introducing a ‘dark blue’ model, which should become an interesting proposition for customers seeing as how the Midnight Green was a nice addition for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, this time, the iPhone 12 series is also expected to arrive with a few design changes as well as upgrades ranging from 5G mmWave support, improved cameras, better performance thanks to the A14 Bionic and more.

Do you think Apple’s iPhone 12 series will become a hit this year, or will it take some time for shipments to start gaining momentum? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: DigiTimes